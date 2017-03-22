RiverEdge Park announces initial line...

RiverEdge Park announces initial lineup with Mavis Staples, Kesha and the Creepies and more

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The initial lineup for this summer for RiverEdge Park in Aurora includes performances by Mavis Staples , Peter Frampton, Kesha and the Creepies and more. The outdoor summer concert and event initial lineup at downtown Aurora's RiverEdge Park was officially announced by Aurora Mayor Robert O'Connor at the city's annual State of the City Address Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
Prairie Point Elementary Feb 25 unknown source 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Feb 21 John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. Feb 21 Dale 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC