Police: St. Charles woman hit boyfrie...

Police: St. Charles woman hit boyfriend with SUV, fled

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A 37-year-old St. Charles woman has been charged with hitting her boyfriend with a sport utility vehicle during an argument and then leaving the scene. Jeanelle M. Joeckel, of the 500 block of South 12th Street, faces felony charges of failure to report an accident with injuries, fleeing the scene of an accident, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to Kane County court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District 94 Referendum Wed A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
Prairie Point Elementary Feb 25 unknown source 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Feb 21 John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. Feb 21 Dale 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC