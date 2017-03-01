Police: St. Charles woman hit boyfriend with SUV, fled
A 37-year-old St. Charles woman has been charged with hitting her boyfriend with a sport utility vehicle during an argument and then leaving the scene. Jeanelle M. Joeckel, of the 500 block of South 12th Street, faces felony charges of failure to report an accident with injuries, fleeing the scene of an accident, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to Kane County court records.
