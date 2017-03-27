Police: Aurora man threatened shooting victim

A 55-year-old Aurora man charged with attempted murder of his former roommate in early March yelled, "Do you want to die" before opening fire on the man and leading police on a chase, according to an affidavit to obtain a search warrant of his car. Authorities also found a five-shot revolver, a spent round and nine more live rounds in the car of John W. Sperry, of the 300 block of Grant Street, after his arrest, according to court records.

