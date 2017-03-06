Paramount's 'Superstar' to feature African-American cast

Broadway veteran Destan Owens plays the titular character in Paramount Theatre's revival of the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar," opening in Aurora next month. Broadway veteran Destan Owens plays the titular role in Paramount's revival of the 1971 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera, which chronicles the last seven days in the life of Jesus Christ and features such well-known songs as "Everything's Alright," "Hosanna" and "I Don't Know How to Love Him" among others.

