Organizational Changes at Mitutoyo America
Matt Dye, Mitutoyo America With a background in distribution and strong support of front-line sales partners, he will continue to emphasize growth in product performance, individual skill enhancement and the importance of superior customer support. Doug Adkins, Mitutoyo America With experience in the high-volume small tool and major instrument line, he will continue to fully support the growth of sales in the U.S., through the company's established distributor network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC