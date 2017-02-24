North Aurora students to take part in...

North Aurora students to take part in arts fest

12 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

AURORA – Students from North Aurora will be part of West Aurora School District 129's annual Fine Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 4. The community is invited to the event at West Aurora High School, 1201 W. New York St., Aurora. The free festival will feature music, song, dance, paintings, sculpture and other artwork from students in kindergarten through high school, attending all district schools.

