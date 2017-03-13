New IDs for drivers with disabilities give police a heads-up
"My medical condition may impair my ability to communicate with others, especially with strangers or in stressful situations," reads the introduction on a new identification card designed to ease interactions between police and people with disabilities. "Please do not interpret my behavior as refusal to cooperate," the card tells authorities as it seeks to explain what its owner may struggle to verbalize.
