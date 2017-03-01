Naperville native carves books into artwork
Naperville native Brian Dettmer, the "book surgeon," will exhibit his sculptures carved from books through April 28 at Aurora University. Dettmer uses knives, tweezers, surgical instruments and glue to carve sculptures from old books, newspapers, maps, record albums and cassette tapes.
