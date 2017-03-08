Naperville, Aurora merging governing boards for 911 service
Naperville and Aurora have been collaborating on public safety communications since ordering a new radio system together nearly 10 years ago, and now the cities appear poised to take their cooperation a step further. The cities are in the process of approving the final intergovernmental agreements needed to merge two governing bodies that control operations at 911 dispatch centers.
