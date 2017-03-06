Multiple crashes end in North Aurora DUI arrest
NORTH AURORA – An Aurora man, who was involved in three separate crashes, which injured one person, attempted to flee before being arrested and charged with multiple felonies, announced the North Aurora Police Department. Domingo Perfecto, 41, of the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Aurora, was charged March 5 with multiple counts of aggravated driving under the influence, including one count for an accident involving great bodily harm.
