Mitutoyo America Announces Organizational Changes

Mitutoyo America Corp. has appointed Matt Dye president of Mitutoyo, replacing Shigeyuki Sasaki, and Doug Adkins has been appointed executive vice president of distributed products. Over the past 21 years, Mr. Dye has worked as a distributor of Mitutoyo products and held various positions with the company, most recently as vice president of measuring instrument sales and technical services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Machine Shop.