'Million Dollar Quartet,' 'Elf' lead ...

'Million Dollar Quartet,' 'Elf' lead Paramount's upcoming season

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

"Million Dollar Quartet," the rock 'n' roll jukebox musical that kept toes tapping in Chicago for eight years, returns in September courtesy of Paramount Theatre in Aurora. The musical leads off Paramount's seventh season, which begins Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mon Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mon wego resident 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
Prairie Point Elementary Feb '17 unknown source 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC