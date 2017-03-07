Man charged with having loaded gun during Aurora traffic stop
A 20-year-old Aurora man was charged with a felony weapons offense after police said they found a loaded gun under his seat when they pulled over the car he was riding in Sunday on Aurora's East Side. Sean T. Bowman, 20, of the 900 block of Oakland Lane, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, after the traffic stop at about 1 p.m. Sunday near Fox Hill Road and Cloverfield Lane, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC