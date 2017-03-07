Man charged with having loaded gun during Aurora traffic stop

A 20-year-old Aurora man was charged with a felony weapons offense after police said they found a loaded gun under his seat when they pulled over the car he was riding in Sunday on Aurora's East Side. Sean T. Bowman, 20, of the 900 block of Oakland Lane, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, after the traffic stop at about 1 p.m. Sunday near Fox Hill Road and Cloverfield Lane, police said.

