Library and Chamber sponsor five cand...

Library and Chamber sponsor five candidate meet-and-greets

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Aurora Public Library and the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring informal meet-and-greets for voters to get to know mayoral, aldermanic, park district and District 129 and 131 board candidates vying for seats in the April 4 election. "Today's libraries are sites for civic engagement," said Daisy Porter-Reynolds, executive director of Aurora Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
Prairie Point Elementary Feb 25 unknown source 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Feb 21 John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. Feb 21 Dale 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC