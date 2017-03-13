Kiwanis Club of Aurora invite you to 67th Kiwanis Pancake Day
The Aurora and Fox Valley community are invited to the 67th Kiwanis Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at Aurora Central Catholic High School, 1255 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. The Kiwanis Club of Aurora, now in its 101st year, presents this annual breakfast event to fund their work with children and the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC