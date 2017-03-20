Kane, Kendall residents get road construction update

State. Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, listens during a road construction presentation held at the Aurora Public Library Eola Branch on March 16. (Photo courtesy of State Rep. Kifowit's Office Local residents got their yearly construction update on March 16, thanks to State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, who invited representatives from the Illinois Tollway, Illinois Department of Transportation and the City of Aurora to speak about their respective projects.

