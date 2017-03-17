Jury convicts Sugar Grove man in sexu...

Jury convicts Sugar Grove man in sexual assault of child

15 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A jury convicted a Sugar Grove man on three counts of felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child March 17 after a five-day trial. Noel F. Buhay, 49, was immediately taken into custody as Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler revoked the bond he posted on the case and a second similar case, which is pending.

