Jury convicts Sugar Grove man in sexual assault of child

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A jury convicted a Sugar Grove man on three counts of felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child March 17 after a five-day trial. Noel F. Buhay, 49, was immediately taken into custody as Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler revoked the bond he posted on the case and a second similar case, which is pending.

