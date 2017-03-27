IPC launches Global Exchange Reach

IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced the launch of Global Exchange Reach, a premier, industry-leading connectivity solution that enables exchanges, alternative trading systems , multilateral trading facilities and other liquidity venues located in one part of the world to attract order flow and distribute market data in new geographies. The solution is already in production for Singapore Exchange in North America where IPC manages the SGX Chicago Hub at CME Group's facility in Aurora, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.