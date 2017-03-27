IPC launches Global Exchange Reach
IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced the launch of Global Exchange Reach, a premier, industry-leading connectivity solution that enables exchanges, alternative trading systems , multilateral trading facilities and other liquidity venues located in one part of the world to attract order flow and distribute market data in new geographies. The solution is already in production for Singapore Exchange in North America where IPC manages the SGX Chicago Hub at CME Group's facility in Aurora, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mon
|wego resident
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb '17
|unknown source
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC