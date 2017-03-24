Industrial commission presents inaugural Spark Awards to 6 companies
Fred Margulies, one of the owners of Continental Envelope in Geneva, accepting the Valley Industrial Association's inaugural Spark Award for Sustainability. “Pushing the Envelope Farm” is next door to Continental Envelope and is dedicated to bringing local, sustainable food to the surrounding community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|5 hr
|wego resident
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb '17
|John Caliendo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC