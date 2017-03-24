Industrial commission presents inaugu...

Industrial commission presents inaugural Spark Awards to 6 companies

Fred Margulies, one of the owners of Continental Envelope in Geneva, accepting the Valley Industrial Association's inaugural Spark Award for Sustainability. “Pushing the Envelope Farm” is next door to Continental Envelope and is dedicated to bringing local, sustainable food to the surrounding community.

