Improving downtown North Aurora tops' candidates' lists
From left, Mark Gaffino, Michael Lowery, Tao Martinez and Garran Sparks are candidates for the North Aurora village board in Tuesday's election. Four men are seeking three four-year terms: incumbents Michael Lowery and Mark Gaffino, and Garran Sparks and Tao Martinez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC