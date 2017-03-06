How to grow economy divides Aurora mayor candidates
Aurora Assistant Chief of Staff Richard "Rick" Guzman, a candidate for mayor in the April 4 election, says the city should create economic development plans for specific corridors and promote its natural and cultural strengths. At a time when big box stores are closing, online shopping is changing the retail landscape and suburban downtowns remain tricky places to keep storefronts filled, two candidates for Aurora mayor are promoting what they say should be the city's economic development strategy.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
