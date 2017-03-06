How to grow economy divides Aurora mayor candidates

Aurora Assistant Chief of Staff Richard "Rick" Guzman, a candidate for mayor in the April 4 election, says the city should create economic development plans for specific corridors and promote its natural and cultural strengths. At a time when big box stores are closing, online shopping is changing the retail landscape and suburban downtowns remain tricky places to keep storefronts filled, two candidates for Aurora mayor are promoting what they say should be the city's economic development strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.