H.E.L.P. to host adoption day for kittens, cats March 11
H.E.L.P. will host an adoption day for kittens and cats from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the space adjoining Animal House Veterinary Hospital, 2079 Route 38, St. Charles. The entrance, at 2081 Route 38, is near the side entrance to the hospital.
