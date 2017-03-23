Giving it her all: Reed has a determined approach
Senior Zoie Reed plays center field for Earlville-Leland's softball team. A love for sports and the outdoors, she also takes classes in sports medicine at the Indian Valley Vocational Center in Sandwich.
