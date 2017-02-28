Fox Valley Park District plans job fair
Seeking to fill more than 150 part-time and seasonal positions, the Fox Valley Park District will host a community job fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 11 at the Prisco Community Center in Aurora. Among the sites is Red Oak Nature Center bordering Batavia and North Aurora.
