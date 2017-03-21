Four men charged with traveling to Aurora to have sex with minor
The men were arrested after an investigation conducted by Aurora police and Homeland Security investigators. The charges against the four men were filed March 11 in Kane County Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC