Exclusive remedy precludes borrowed worker's negligence suit

12 hrs ago

Workers compensation exclusive remedy rules bar a borrowed worker whose finger was partially amputated in a workplace accident from suing the borrowing employer for negligence because the company directed and controlled his work similarly to its own workers, an Illinois appeals court ruled. Terrance Falge was an employee of Aurora, Illinois-based temporary staffing firm Labor Ready Midwest in 2012 when he was assigned by the company to work for North Aurora, Illinois-based Lindoo Installations Inc., according to a ruling issued by the Illinois 2nd District Appellate Court.

