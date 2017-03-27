Exclusive remedy precludes borrowed worker's negligence suit
Workers compensation exclusive remedy rules bar a borrowed worker whose finger was partially amputated in a workplace accident from suing the borrowing employer for negligence because the company directed and controlled his work similarly to its own workers, an Illinois appeals court ruled. Terrance Falge was an employee of Aurora, Illinois-based temporary staffing firm Labor Ready Midwest in 2012 when he was assigned by the company to work for North Aurora, Illinois-based Lindoo Installations Inc., according to a ruling issued by the Illinois 2nd District Appellate Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|9 hr
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|17 hr
|wego resident
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC