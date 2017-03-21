EEI's Frolich receives P.E. title
Engineering Enterprises Inc. announced Collette Frohlich of Aurora, has passed her Professional Engineer exam and has earned the title of Professional Engineer in the State of Illinois. The credential verifies that the holder has mastered the critical elements of the profession and is proof of the ability to provide engineering services directly to the public.
