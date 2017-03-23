Donut Taste Off to name top donut at ...

Donut Taste Off to name top donut at Aurora's First Fridays on April 7

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Donuts and art are part of First Fridays in downtown Aurora on April 7. Visit several venues in downtown and experience art, music, and more. Art by David Esquivel is up at If These Walls Could Talk, 32 S. Stolp Ave. Marissa Amoni First Fridays is art, music, dancing, theater, and more.

