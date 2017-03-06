Dist. 129 students take part in annual Fine Arts Festival
All 16 schools in the West Aurora Unit District 129 were well represented in the annual Fine Arts Festival Saturday at West Aurora High School, 1201 W. New York St., Aurora. Several high school students created live art paintings in the cafeteria and at least nine different choir and group singing performances took turns in the auditorium backstage.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
