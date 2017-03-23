Coroner says no foul play in Oswego East student's death

The Kane County Coroner's office said no foul play was suspected in the death of a 16-year-old Oswego East High School who collapsed after playing basketball during gym classes on March 17. According to a statement from the coroner's office, the coroner was contacted around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon by Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora where Darion Verner, of Montgomery, had been pronounced dead. The release stated that Verner had collapsed in the school's locker room after playing basketball and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

