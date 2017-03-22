Cordial Clash
The glittering Paramount Theater seemed an appropriate venue for Aurora mayoral candidates Rick Guzman and Richard Irvin as they offered their visions for the surrounding downtown area during a mayoral debate last week. The old-style movie palace, revived as a center for musical theater and other performances, is an emblem of the turnaround for a onetime decaying and declining city center.
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|7 hr
|former democrat
|1
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
