Charges Filed in Two Chicago Area Bank Robberies
Charges have been filed in a couple of robberies: One in the city and the other in the suburbs. Feds say John Ballard, 30, faces one count of bank robbery for handing a note to a teller at the bank inside the Jewel-Osco on the 2500 block of North Clybourn, on February 4th, and demanding money with no dye packs or GPS.
