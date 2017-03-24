CASA fundraising success aims to help growing number of children in need
From left, St. Charles residents Kirstin LaFave and Jane Combs, were chairwomen of the Kane County CASA gala fundraiser March 4. ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP - CASA Kane County held its 23rd annual Children's Champion Celebration on March 4 at the Q Center in St. Charles with a James Bond theme, "Diamonds Are Forever 007," officials announced in a news release.
