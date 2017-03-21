bernette Introduces New Line of Machines

bernette Introduces New Line of Machines

The new line consists of three mechanical sewing machines including the b33 , the b35 , and the sew&go1 ; plus two computerized sewing machines including the b37 , and the b38 , and the b44 Funlock Overlocker . The new bernettes offer competitive features, in a modern and sleek design.

