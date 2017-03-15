Batavia arts venues to stage Noah Gabriel concerts

BATAVIA – The Water Street Studios Live Art Series will celebrate a milestone album release by Noah Gabriel between 6 and 9 p.m. March 24 at the gallery and at Kiss The Sky, neighboring Batavia venues. Gabriel is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Aurora who draws from the musical styles of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ryan Adams, John Mayer, Lucinda Williams and B.B. King.

