Aurora University to stage 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Aurora University's spring musical has something for everyone: a great score, singing and dancing, a love story, and a menacing plant seeking world domination that feeds on human blood. When Stacy Searle, assistant professor of theater and coordinator of musicals at Aurora University, was deciding on the spring musical, she chose "Little Shop of Horrors" for a number of reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
