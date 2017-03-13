Aurora Regional Chamber to host annual State of the City Address
On Wednesday, March 22, the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce will present the annual State of the City Address from Mayor Robert J. O'Connor from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. at Piper's Banquets, 1295 Butterfield Road, Aurora. His focus will be "Strong Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC