Aurora police seek suspects in video ...

Aurora police seek suspects in video game store robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

Police said the suspect, described as a black man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, had his face covered and was wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt, The three people in the store -- two female employees ages 19 and 21 and an 18-year-old male customer -- were not injured, police said. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 892-1000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
Prairie Point Elementary Feb 25 unknown source 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Feb '17 John Caliendo 5
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,841,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC