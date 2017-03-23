Aurora police seek suspects in video game store robbery
Police said the suspect, described as a black man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, had his face covered and was wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt, The three people in the store -- two female employees ages 19 and 21 and an 18-year-old male customer -- were not injured, police said. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 892-1000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb '17
|John Caliendo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC