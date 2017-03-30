Aurora police investigating attacks on senior citizens at apartment building

Aurora police are investigating physical attacks Monday on three senior citizens who are residents of a Near West Side apartment building. In the first of the three reported aggravated batteries at the apartment building on the 400 block of West Downer Place, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, a 67-year-old woman saw a man enter and walk up the stairs to the third floor, according to a statement police posted to Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.