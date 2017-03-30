Aurora police investigating attacks o...

Aurora police investigating attacks on senior citizens at apartment building

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Aurora police are investigating physical attacks Monday on three senior citizens who are residents of a Near West Side apartment building. In the first of the three reported aggravated batteries at the apartment building on the 400 block of West Downer Place, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, a 67-year-old woman saw a man enter and walk up the stairs to the third floor, according to a statement police posted to Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) 8 hr WolfPapillon 13
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) 20 hr Repeal Explosion 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC