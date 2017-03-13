Aurora man indicted in attempted murder case

A 20-year-old Aurora man has been indicted for attempted murder and multiple gun crimes after he fired bullets into a passing vehicle in Aurora in 2015, Kane County state's attorney's office said. A Kane County grand jury indicted Anibal Ramos on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member and unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.