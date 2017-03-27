Aurora man guilty of girlfriend's murder, faces up to 85 years

A Kane County jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting an Aurora man of gunning down his ex-girlfriend -- with whom he had two children -- in January 2014. Christopher Whetstone, 48, faces 45 to 85 years in prison when sentenced for fatally shooting Rachel Taylor, 22, who died of wounds to her chest and stomach after being found on the 500 block of St. Charles Street on Aurora's west side.

