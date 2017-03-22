Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 18-year-old found in Chicago
There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 23 hrs ago, titled Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 18-year-old found in Chicago. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
An Aurora man has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Clarence King, an 18-year-old from Aurora whose beaten body was found in a Chicago backyard July 16, 2016. Anthony W. Bills, 39, of the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, faces five counts of first-degree murder, along with kidnapping and mob action charges, in the death of King, according to Kane County court records.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
ahhhh
them negro's proving once again that black lies matter
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC