Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 18-year-old found in Chicago

An Aurora man has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Clarence King, an 18-year-old from Aurora whose beaten body was found in a Chicago backyard July 16, 2016. Anthony W. Bills, 39, of the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, faces five counts of first-degree murder, along with kidnapping and mob action charges, in the death of King, according to Kane County court records.

