Aurora man charged in Waterman overdose death
An Aurora man was charged with drug-induced homicide Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 25 death of a man in Waterman, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Jerome A. Glover, 42, of the 300 block of Parkside Avenue, was identified over the course of a lengthy investigation as a person who helped provide Philip McDaniel with the drugs that led to his death, according to the release.
