Aurora man arrested in 11-pound marij...

Aurora man arrested in 11-pound marijuana bust

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

An Aurora man has been charged with cannabis trafficking after authorities intercepted a suspicious mail package, delivered it to him and later seized 11 pounds of marijuana. Juanpablo Ruiz, 18, of the 1900 block of Roberts Street, has been charged with felony cannabis trafficking of more than 5,000 grams, manufacture/delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, and possession of cannabis, all felonies, according to Kane County court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District 94 Referendum Wed A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
Prairie Point Elementary Feb 25 unknown source 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Feb 21 John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. Feb 21 Dale 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC