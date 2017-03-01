Aurora man arrested in 11-pound marijuana bust

An Aurora man has been charged with cannabis trafficking after authorities intercepted a suspicious mail package, delivered it to him and later seized 11 pounds of marijuana. Juanpablo Ruiz, 18, of the 1900 block of Roberts Street, has been charged with felony cannabis trafficking of more than 5,000 grams, manufacture/delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, and possession of cannabis, all felonies, according to Kane County court records.

