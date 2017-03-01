Aurora man arrested in 11-pound marijuana bust
An Aurora man has been charged with cannabis trafficking after authorities intercepted a suspicious mail package, delivered it to him and later seized 11 pounds of marijuana. Juanpablo Ruiz, 18, of the 1900 block of Roberts Street, has been charged with felony cannabis trafficking of more than 5,000 grams, manufacture/delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, and possession of cannabis, all felonies, according to Kane County court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Wed
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC