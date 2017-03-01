Aurora library selling sci-fi books b...

Aurora library selling sci-fi books by the thousands

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Eola Road Branch staff members get ready for the book sale of thousands of donated items from Dr. Frank Nagy. Science fiction enthusiasts are welcome to stop by the Eola Road Branch Library to peruse close to 13,000 books donated by the family of Dr. Frank J. Nagy, a senior scientist at Fermilab who passed away in December at age 67. The donated books, mostly paperback with some hardback volumes, range from those published in the 1950s to books Nagy ordered just months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District 94 Referendum 16 hr A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Tue Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Tue D Johnson 1
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
Prairie Point Elementary Feb 25 unknown source 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Feb 21 John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. Feb 21 Dale 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC