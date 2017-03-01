Aurora library selling sci-fi books by the thousands

Eola Road Branch staff members get ready for the book sale of thousands of donated items from Dr. Frank Nagy. Science fiction enthusiasts are welcome to stop by the Eola Road Branch Library to peruse close to 13,000 books donated by the family of Dr. Frank J. Nagy, a senior scientist at Fermilab who passed away in December at age 67. The donated books, mostly paperback with some hardback volumes, range from those published in the 1950s to books Nagy ordered just months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.