Aurora library selling sci-fi books by the thousands
Eola Road Branch staff members get ready for the book sale of thousands of donated items from Dr. Frank Nagy. Science fiction enthusiasts are welcome to stop by the Eola Road Branch Library to peruse close to 13,000 books donated by the family of Dr. Frank J. Nagy, a senior scientist at Fermilab who passed away in December at age 67. The donated books, mostly paperback with some hardback volumes, range from those published in the 1950s to books Nagy ordered just months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|16 hr
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Tue
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC