AU lays off visiting lecturers to fund state grants for students

AURORA – Aurora University is planning to cut 30 full-time faculty lecturers and 15 administrative staff members due to a lack of state funding resulting from the continuing budget impasse, a spokesman said. The problem is the state stopped funding $6 million in annual Monetary Award Program grants, which help some 1,500 students, university spokesman Steve McFarland said.

