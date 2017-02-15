Albright Theatre to unleash medieval comic mayhem in Batavia
Finding the funny in the medieval world will be The Albright Theatre Company of Batavia, where "Incorruptible," a satirical, dark comedy, will open March 3. The monks of the monastery of Priseaux collect pennies from the faithful to pray for miracles before the bones of St. Foy in the year 1250 A.D., according to a news release. But for the past 13 years, the saint has not worked a single miracle, and their followers are moving on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Wed
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC