Write-ins trigger primary for Aurora ...

Write-ins trigger primary for Aurora mayor race

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

The top two vote-getters in the race to lead Illinois' second-largest city will advance to the April 4 election for a chance to be the first elected mayor after Tom Weisner, who stepped down last fall after nearly 12 years because of health concerns. It initially appeared a primary wouldn't be necessary in the mayor's race because four candidates filed to have their names printed on the ballot, reaching but not exceeding the maximum allowed at a regular spring election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10) Feb 10 Jack Mehoff 28
i still love you (Sep '15) Feb 10 Jack Mehoff 2
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... Feb 10 Scooter 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 7 Mar8209 55
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan '17 lol 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC