Weekend 5: Molly Ringwald, 'Sweeney Todd,' British romp, Native art on tap in Batavia and beyond
Paul-Jordan Jansen plays Sweeney Todd and Bri Sudia is Mrs. Lovett in Paramount Theatre's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." Performances run Feb. 8 through March 19 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|1 hr
|They are watching
|3
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan '17
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec '16
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC