Wayne's World's Tia Carrere Is the Remedy for Your Political Despair

President Trump's attempts to "make America great again" by detaining refugees, reinstating laws that threaten the lives of women, and inappropriately tweeting up a storm have been infuriating. So here's one thing that can lift our spirits amid the chaos: Wayne's World is being rereleased after 25 years for a two-day run February 7 and 8 in select theaters across the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.