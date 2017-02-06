Wayne's World's Tia Carrere Is the Remedy for Your Political Despair
President Trump's attempts to "make America great again" by detaining refugees, reinstating laws that threaten the lives of women, and inappropriately tweeting up a storm have been infuriating. So here's one thing that can lift our spirits amid the chaos: Wayne's World is being rereleased after 25 years for a two-day run February 7 and 8 in select theaters across the nation.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|16 hr
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan '17
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec '16
|lol
|6
